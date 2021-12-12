CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $228.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 228 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.18), with a volume of 211543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.18).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 410 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.06. The stock has a market cap of £699.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,742.08).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

