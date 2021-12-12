Gresham House (LON:GHE) Given New GBX 1,418 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,253 ($16.62) to GBX 1,418 ($18.80) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Shares of LON GHE opened at GBX 895 ($11.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 871.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 897.59. Gresham House has a 1-year low of GBX 715 ($9.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 970 ($12.86). The company has a market cap of £340.11 million and a PE ratio of 37.14.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.