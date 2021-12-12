Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

