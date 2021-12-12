ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,653,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

