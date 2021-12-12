Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 450 ($5.97).

OTB stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($3.00) on Thursday. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.53. The stock has a market cap of £374.72 million and a PE ratio of -12.05.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

