Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.48.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

