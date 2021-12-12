Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHIL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BHIL opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

