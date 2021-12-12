Benchmark Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $30.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.