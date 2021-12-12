CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $721,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CACI opened at $264.98 on Friday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.83.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

