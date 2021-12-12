Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.