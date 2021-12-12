AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,332.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,817.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,644.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 103.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.