Piper Sandler Boosts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $183.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.40.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after buying an additional 163,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

