Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXRX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

RXRX opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $713,624.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

