MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $5.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 238,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,821 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

