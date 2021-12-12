Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

