Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.