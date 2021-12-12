Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $635.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $635.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $322,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $596,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 80.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 119,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

