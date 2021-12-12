Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $1.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Stephens upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,043 shares of company stock worth $4,534,258 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $234.31 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $135.18 and a 12 month high of $235.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

