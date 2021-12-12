Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 635 at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 560 ($7.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.49) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 633.33 ($8.40).

INF stock opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.26. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

