Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

