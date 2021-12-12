SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $380.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

