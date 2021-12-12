Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBOT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

RBOT stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.