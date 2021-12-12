Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $65.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AVNT opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Avient has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

