WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 133.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $4.72 on Friday. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

