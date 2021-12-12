JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 160

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £588.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,639.46).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.