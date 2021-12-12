Oppenheimer Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $23.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.03% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CXM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Shares of CXM opened at $15.03 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

