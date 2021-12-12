Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) versus Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) Head-To-Head Survey

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands -26.01% -33.51% -4.96% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Earthworks Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $3.61 billion 7.97 -$1.69 billion ($1.48) -25.45 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthworks Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Las Vegas Sands.

Volatility and Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Las Vegas Sands and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 3 0 2.30 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus target price of $50.45, suggesting a potential upside of 33.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc. engages in the production and development of film, video and motion pictures. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

