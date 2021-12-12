Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.59. AON reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. AON has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.