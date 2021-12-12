$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.02. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $94.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

