Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for its high-quality, well-placed office properties as highlighted by a rebound in new leasing volume. The recent trend in the estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operation (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers is expected to drive steady cash flows. The company’s capital-recycling strategy to enhance its presence in the targeted high-growth markets and match-fund acquisitions with non-core asset dispositions also augur well. However, intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties poses a challenge to the company. Also, large-scale asset sell-offs are expected to cause near-term earnings dilution. Shares of Highwoods have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

