Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Target Price to $384.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $347.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

