Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $128.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

