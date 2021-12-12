Northland Securities Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target to $8.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 182.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASPU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

ASPU stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

