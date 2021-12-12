Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 1,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

