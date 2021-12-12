Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading Up 4.4%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 2,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 385,860 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $228,374,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

