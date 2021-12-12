Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.30. 2,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 171,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Icosavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

