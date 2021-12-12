NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.85. NeoGames shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $604.78 million and a PE ratio of 67.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
