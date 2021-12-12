NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.85. NeoGames shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $604.78 million and a PE ratio of 67.05.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

