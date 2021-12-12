Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $124.80

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.80, but opened at $120.69. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $121.06, with a volume of 101 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

