Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 116 ($1.54) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.12) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.71. The company has a market capitalization of £10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.48 ($2.00).

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £23,509.71 ($31,175.85). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,339.08 ($15,036.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,072 shares of company stock worth $16,124,145.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

