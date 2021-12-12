Barclays Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $23.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 103.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

