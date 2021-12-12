Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 650 ($8.62) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.61) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.44).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 604.50 ($8.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 615.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

