Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE RCL opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

