Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.38) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.08) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.19).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.77) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.21). The firm has a market cap of £21.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

