Stephens Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Overweight

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 207.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 177,259 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.