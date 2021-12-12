Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$66.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Dollarama stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

