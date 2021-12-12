Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 920 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 922 ($12.23).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 829 ($10.99) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 687.56 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($12.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 841.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 869.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.