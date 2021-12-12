Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.40 on Friday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

