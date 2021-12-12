Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €140.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.