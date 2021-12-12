$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.55 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

