Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $331.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $332.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $295.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

